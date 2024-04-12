Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Saul Centers Trading Up 2.2 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $887.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

