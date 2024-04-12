Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

SLB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,753. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.