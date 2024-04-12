Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

