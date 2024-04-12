Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 10.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

