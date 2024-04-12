Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Cedrus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.