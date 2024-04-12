Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. 50,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

