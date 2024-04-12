Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,118.20

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3,118.20 and last traded at $3,123.82, with a volume of 834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,165.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seaboard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

