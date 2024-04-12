Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.92

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.92 and last traded at C$22.70, with a volume of 15705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.33.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$33,778.11. In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$326,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. Insiders sold 24,837 shares of company stock worth $396,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.