Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

