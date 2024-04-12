Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

