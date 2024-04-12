Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

ADBE stock opened at $484.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $545.06 and its 200 day moving average is $567.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

