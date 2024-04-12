Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.