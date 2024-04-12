Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,830 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

