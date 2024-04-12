Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.