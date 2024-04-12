Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.13.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK opened at $785.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $809.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.24 by $0.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

