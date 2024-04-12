Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.12. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.