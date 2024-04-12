Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.