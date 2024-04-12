Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

