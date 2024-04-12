Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 158,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755,566 shares of company stock valued at $194,685,337.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

