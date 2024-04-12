Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ingredion by 833.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

