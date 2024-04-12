Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $347.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

