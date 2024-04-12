Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $36.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -706.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

