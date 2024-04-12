Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.84 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.