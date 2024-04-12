Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

