ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.22.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $770.87 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.