ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Trading Down 6.9%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.00. 56,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 180,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 389,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

