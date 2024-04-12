SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 0.4%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.15 ($7.77) and last traded at €7.20 ($7.83). 119,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.23 ($7.86).
SGL Carbon Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.76.
SGL Carbon Company Profile
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.
