Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CL King initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.11.

SWAV opened at $328.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.31. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

