Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Drops By 96.9%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akanda Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Akanda has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

