Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Rises By 55.6%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

AMPGW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

