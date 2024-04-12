Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Rises By 55.6%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
AMPGW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.