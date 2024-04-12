Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rises By 53.9%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

