Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declines By 92.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.