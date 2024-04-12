Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expands By 57.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.58 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

