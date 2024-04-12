Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Drops By 26.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
CCL Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
CCDBF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $54.70.
CCL Industries Company Profile
