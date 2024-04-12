Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Drops By 26.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CCDBF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia.

