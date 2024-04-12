Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 680.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CLVLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.
