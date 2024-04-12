Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases By 50.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

CBKM stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.