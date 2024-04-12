Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 645.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CSPCY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,711. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.20.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
