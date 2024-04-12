Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 645.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSPCY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,711. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.20.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

