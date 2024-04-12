Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Drops By 29.8%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

AGNG stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

