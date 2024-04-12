Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 40.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27.
About Hugo Boss
