Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 40.0%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

