Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 405.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 405.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYMCL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,732. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
