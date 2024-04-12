Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 405.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 405.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYMCL traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,732. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

