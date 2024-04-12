Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Rises By 834.3%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 834.3% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 252,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

