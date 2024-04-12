Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 147.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
USXF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,010. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.