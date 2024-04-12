Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 147.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,010. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

