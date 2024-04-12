Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 980.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.7 %

JMHLY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 42,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

