Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 761.7%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 761.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,402. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 52.51% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

