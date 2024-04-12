Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Increases By 566.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPCPY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,313. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5531 per share. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

