Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Increases By 83.3%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Origin Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

