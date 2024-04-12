Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Decreases By 99.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 214,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.