Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 778.5%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 778.5% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.02. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,753. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

