Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 4.9%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 1,892,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,738,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

