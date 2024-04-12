SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
